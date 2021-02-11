Molson Coors Beverage: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) decreased 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 60.78% over the past year to $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $2,294,300,000 decreased by 7.71% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.molsoncoors.com%2F&eventid=2853401&sessionid=1&key=FBB449F75369709CE4A7B6AC4B9EC83A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $61.94

52-week low: $32.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.69%

Company Description

Molson Coors is the fifth- largest beer producer globally, boasting top-two positioning in the U.S., Canada, and many Central European markets. It brews and markets a slew of company-owned brands including Blue Moon, Coors, Miller Lite, Carling, and Staropramen. It also sells various partner brands in certain locales such as Amstel and Dos Equis in Canada (through an exclusive import/license arrangement with Heineken) and Corona in Central Europe (through an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev). The firm's go-to-market approach differs by geography as well, primarily using independent distributors in the U.S., but deploying hybrid models in Canada and Europe.