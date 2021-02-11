Market Overview

Recap: Huntington Ingalls Indus Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.06% year over year to $6.15, which beat the estimate of $4.56.

Revenue of $2,757,000,000 rose by 14.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Huntington Ingalls Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Huntington Ingalls Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.huntingtoningalls.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fq4-2020-huntington-ingalls-industries-earnings-conference-call&eventid=2947351&sessionid=1&key=5D4E680541965A32D8A607BC3554A60C&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $271.14

52-week low: $136.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.85%

Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries was created from the spin-off of Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding business. The company is the largest independent military shipbuilder. The company has three segments, two of which are shipyards. Ingalls produces non-nuclear-powered ships, particularly the America-class amphibious assault ship and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The Newport News segment produces nuclear-powered ships, is the sole-source contractor for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is a major subcontractor to the Columbia-class attack submarine. The company's technical services segment produces uncrewed undersea vehicles as well as provides various IT services for the government.

 

