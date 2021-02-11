Recap: Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $6,939,000,000 higher by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,820,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kraft Heinz hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3pfme2oh

Price Action

52-week high: $36.37

Company's 52-week low was at $19.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.55%

Company Description

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth-largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Planters, Ore-Ida, and Philadelphia. Outside North America, the firm's global reach includes a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drive around one fifth of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories around the world.