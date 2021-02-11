Recap: CyberArk Software Q4 Earnings

Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) remain unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share were down 15.46% over the past year to $0.82, which beat

Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.46% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $144,519,000 up by 11.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,970,000.

Outlook

CyberArk Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CyberArk Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cyberark.com%2F&eventid=2927580&sessionid=1&key=9C40A24EFA381B66EB4DD7DF28D4F344®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $169.70

52-week low: $69.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.00%

Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd provides Information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company software solutions focused on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The company provides a solution on Audit and Compliance, Security and Risk Management, Industry Solutions. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Other countries.