Recap: Treehouse Foods Q4 Earnings

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.73% over the past year to $1.07, which were in line with the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $1,177,000,000 rose by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.treehousefoods.com%2F&eventid=2948049&sessionid=1&key=E92AE283D9C8881DE7DB81893E5F1200®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.98

Company's 52-week low was at $33.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.74%

Company Profile

Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.