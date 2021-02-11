YETI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.17% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $375,768,000 rose by 26.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $352,530,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.11 and $2.14.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,255,000,000 and $1,277,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.yeti.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/YETI-Holdings-Inc-4Q20-Earnings-Conference-Call-tentative/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.89

Company's 52-week low was at $15.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.81%

Company Profile

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The Company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware and other accessories. The Company's trademark products include YETI, Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler Colster, Roadie, Wildly Stronger! Keep Ice Longer!, SideKick, FatWall, PermaFrost, T-Rex, ColdLock, NeverFail, AnchorPoint, InterLock, BearFoot, Vortex, DoubleHaul, LipGrip, Vortex, DryHide, ColdCell, HydroLock, Over-the-Nose, and LOAD-AND-LOCK. The Company distributes products through wholesale channel and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel.