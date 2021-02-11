Market Overview

Sonoco Products: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.33% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $1,380,000,000 rose by 5.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Outlook

Sonoco Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fxmdxrs2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $62.21

Company's 52-week low was at $37.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.52%

Company Overview

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.

 

