Sonoco Products: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 9.33% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.77.
Revenue of $1,380,000,000 rose by 5.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.
Outlook
Sonoco Products hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fxmdxrs2
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $62.21
Company's 52-week low was at $37.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.52%
Company Overview
Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.
