Tempur Sealy Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) rose 8.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 51.09% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,057,000,000 higher by 21.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $988,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Tempur Sealy Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ec7zdhqz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $413.64

52-week low: $24.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.82%

Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). The majority of net sales is derived from retail. Some major brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.