Recap: Redwood Trust Q4 Earnings

Shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.67% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $24,000,000 decreased by 46.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $29,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Redwood Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Redwood Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142808

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.01

52-week low: $2.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.88%

Company Description

Redwood Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through two segments: Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. The investments in residential mortgage loans are generally made through a Sequoia securitization entity or the sale of the loans to third parties. The mortgage-backed securities are mainly acquired by Redwood Trust from third parties or by the retainment of the securities issued by Sequoia securitization trusts. The company also invests in other assets, securities, and instruments that are related to residential and commercial real estate.