SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.63% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $1,206,000,000 decreased by 0.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.05 and $1.11.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,158,000,000 and $1,198,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $74.00

Company's 52-week low was at $29.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.84%

Company Profile

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.