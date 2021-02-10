Recap: Copa Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 192.17% year over year to ($2.00), which beat the estimate of ($2.15).

Revenue of $158,636,000 decreased by 76.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $155,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Copa Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $114.00

Company's 52-week low was at $24.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.35%

Company Overview

Copa Holdings SA is a Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, Panama, Central America and the Caribbean, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Others South America.