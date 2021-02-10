Brighthouse Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.17% year over year to $3.03, which beat the estimate of $2.74.

Revenue of $2,215,000,000 higher by 2.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Guidance

Brighthouse Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $48.25

Company's 52-week low was at $12.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.62%

Company Overview

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal and whole life policies.