Brighthouse Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.17% year over year to $3.03, which beat the estimate of $2.74.
Revenue of $2,215,000,000 higher by 2.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.
Guidance
Brighthouse Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $48.25
Company's 52-week low was at $12.05
Price action over last quarter: Up 30.62%
Company Overview
Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal and whole life policies.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings