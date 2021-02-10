Qualys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.94% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $94,801,000 rose by 11.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,620,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $2.65.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $399,000,000 and $402,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/md6vspqc

Technicals

52-week high: $148.84

Company's 52-week low was at $63.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.19%

Company Profile

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small- and medium-sized businesses. The firm's solutions are delivered through the Qualsys Cloud Platform and provide security intelligence by automating the life cycle of IT asset discovery, security assessment, and compliance management. Its solutions enable customers to collect and analyze large amounts of IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, and recommend actions. The company derives revenue from subscriptions to its cloud-based solutions, typically on an annual basis. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.