Invacare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 64.29% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $224,043,000 declined by 3.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $215,580,000.

Outlook

Invacare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $882,336,000 and $907,788,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.94

Company's 52-week low was at $3.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.48%

Company Description

Invacare Corp makes and distributes medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. Its products are primarily sold to home medical equipment providers, residential living operators, distributors, and government health services. The firm sells products in three categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle, and respiratory therapy. Its mobility and seating products include power wheelchairs, custom manual wheelchairs, and positioning cushions. Its lifestyle products include manual wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and homecare beds. Its respiratory products include stationary and portable oxygen concentrators and nondelivery oxygen technology. Invacare receives the largest proportion of revenue from sales in Europe.