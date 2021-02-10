Recap: Envista Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.69% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $732,300,000 higher by 1.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $668,140,000.

Guidance

Envista Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Envista Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.envistaco.com/events?item=22

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $39.31

Company's 52-week low was at $10.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.39%

Company Overview

Envista Holdings Corp is the United States-based dental products company. It develops, manufactures and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables.