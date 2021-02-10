ASGN: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.34% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $1,011,000,000 declined by 1.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $984,680,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142917

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $93.18

Company's 52-week low was at $29.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.30%

Company Overview

ASGN, formerly On Assignment, is a global provider of skilled professional staffing in the technology, life sciences, and creative fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating in three segments, the company offers contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services. Through its Apex segment, which is the largest segment by revenue, ASGN offers staffing solutions to large corporations and midmarket clients in the U.S. and Canada. The Oxford segment focuses on providing specialized workers in specific skill areas and geographic markets. The Oxford segment offers both permanent and temporary placements. The ECS segment provides solutions in cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, primarily for the U.S. federal government.