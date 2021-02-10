Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 550.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $142,687,000 up by 35.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $139,240,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.trupanion.com%2F&eventid=2948418&sessionid=1&key=CE4FE61C86F6EDAC232FF51D29108E64®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $126.53

Company's 52-week low was at $22.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.71%

Company Description

Trupanion Inc is a specialty insurance products provider in the United States. Its core business is the sale of insurance products tailor-made for pets, especially cats and dogs. The company generates most of its revenue from the subscription fees for the medical insurance plans. The company's medical plan pays most of the actual veterinary costs for accident and illness claims, has no payout limitations, and can be used to cover the costs incurred at any veterinary practice, emergency care center or specialty hospital primarily in the United States and in Canada and Puerto Rico.