Recap: Fluidigm Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 333.33% year over year to ($0.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $44,608,000 up by 37.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $50,720,000.

Guidance

Fluidigm Sees Q1 Sales $30M-$33M vs. $47.62M Est., FY21 Sales $144M-$155M Vs. $198.25M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oq3jcsm6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.45

52-week low: $1.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.53%

Company Description

Fluidigm Corp manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents. Slightly more than half of the firm's revenue comes from the sale of Consumables. Fluidigm primarily sells its products to academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States followed by EMEA and Asia-Pacific.