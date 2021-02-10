Uber Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.62% over the past year to ($0.54), which beat the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $3,165,000,000 decreased by 22.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,580,000,000.

Outlook

Uber Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.uber.com%2F&eventid=2947478&sessionid=1&key=F96C7173C12D5C530AA2A53A4E6F2729®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.06

52-week low: $13.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.65%

Company Profile

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.