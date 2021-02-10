Pacific Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $27,136,000 decreased by 2.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,410,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xoa5r4m7

Technicals

52-week high: $41.65

52-week low: $2.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 251.22%

Company Description

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of tools for biological research. The company develops sequencing systems to assist in resolving genetically complex problems. Its sequencing systems provide access to a wide range of applications and are designed for expandable improvements to performance capability. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from North America, followed by Asia and Europe.