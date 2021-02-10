Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Remark Holdings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) reported Q3 sales of $2.65 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $596.00 thousand, resulting in a 79.0% decrease from last quarter. In Q2, Remark Holdings brought in $2.30 million in sales but lost $2.84 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Remark Holdings's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Remark Holdings posted an ROCE of 0.21%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Remark Holdings's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Remark Holdings reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

