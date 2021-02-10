j2 Global's Earnings Outlook

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to j2 Global's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

j2 Global earnings will be near $2.79 per share on sales of $433.96 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, j2 Global reported earnings per share of $2.38 on sales of $405.59 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 17.23%. Sales would be up 7.0% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.45 1.39 2.36 EPS Actual 2.02 1.71 1.40 2.38 Revenue Estimate 338.82 M 316.05 M 331.98 M 394.30 M Revenue Actual 356.98 M 330.98 M 332.39 M 405.59 M

Stock Performance

Shares of j2 Global were trading at $108.78 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. j2 Global is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.