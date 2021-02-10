Veeco Instruments Earnings Preview

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Veeco Instruments analysts model for earnings of $0.3 per share on sales of $129.11 million. Veeco Instruments EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.11. Sales were $113.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 172.73%. Revenue would be up 14.05% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.07 0.06 0.08 EPS Actual 0.22 0.11 0.22 0.11 Revenue Estimate 111.55 M 97.83 M 103.41 M 111.08 M Revenue Actual 112.08 M 98.64 M 104.50 M 113.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Veeco Instruments is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.