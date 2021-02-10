Earnings Preview for Amtech Systems

On Thursday, February 11, Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Amtech Systems management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $16.55 million. Amtech Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.09. Sales were $20.69 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.11%. Sales would be down 20.02% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.22 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.01 -0.04 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 14.22 M 15.73 M 11.84 M 16.77 M Revenue Actual 15.08 M 15.23 M 14.46 M 20.69 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems were trading at $8.52 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amtech Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.