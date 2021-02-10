Flowers Foods's Earnings: A Preview

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's look at Flowers Foods's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Flowers Foods EPS is expected to be around $0.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $989.28 million. In the same quarter last year, Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.18 on sales of $917.76 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 33.33% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.79% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.28 0.33 0.17 EPS Actual 0.29 0.33 0.41 0.18 Revenue Estimate 982.53 M 1.02 B 1.32 B 910.06 M Revenue Actual 989.65 M 1.03 B 1.35 B 917.76 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Flowers Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.