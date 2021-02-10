CyberArk Software's Earnings: A Preview

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 11. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CyberArk Software reporting earnings of $0.6 per share on revenue of $128.97 million. CyberArk Software reported a profit of $0.97 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $129.66 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 38.14%. Revenue would be down 0.54% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.27 0.36 0.81 EPS Actual 0.31 0.42 0.50 0.97 Revenue Estimate 112.04 M 101.19 M 105.63 M 126.37 M Revenue Actual 106.59 M 106.50 M 106.83 M 129.66 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CyberArk Software is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.