Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q4 Earnings

Shares of Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.26% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $370,969,000 rose by 9.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $364,660,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.10 and $1.40.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $335,000,000 and $365,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.advancedenergy.com%2F&eventid=2948549&sessionid=1&key=05D8AC4C5AABE3EA5A96A72AC53F0F21®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.55

Company's 52-week low was at $33.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.57%

Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.