Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Advanced Energy Indus Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.26% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $370,969,000 rose by 9.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $364,660,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.10 and $1.40.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $335,000,000 and $365,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.advancedenergy.com%2F&eventid=2948549&sessionid=1&key=05D8AC4C5AABE3EA5A96A72AC53F0F21&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.55

Company's 52-week low was at $33.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.57%

Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

 

Related Articles (AEIS)

Advanced Energy Beats On Q4 Earnings, Names New CEO
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Earnings Preview: Advanced Energy Indus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com