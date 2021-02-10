IQVIA Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.26% over the past year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $2.00.

Revenue of $3,298,000,000 higher by 13.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,140,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $1.81 and $1.87.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $3,150,000,000 and $3,200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2F&eventid=2947918&sessionid=1&key=0BBD884B3105731F48640A22AEC15EFA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $192.34

52-week low: $81.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.61%

Company Overview

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.