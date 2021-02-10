Market Overview

Recap: Radware Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021
Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.70% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $69,046,000 rose by 2.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $67,670,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Radware hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/enjfcm52

Technicals

52-week high: $30.29

Company's 52-week low was at $16.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.92%

Company Description

Radware Ltd develops and sells a broad portfolio of network products including physical and virtual application delivery controllers, web application firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, and other security products geared toward large enterprise and service provider segments. It offers an infrastructure that supports our DDoS scrubbing center services, WAF and bot management cloud-based services. In addition, It provides other services through the cloud, such as Cloud Workload Protect (CWP) and Content Delivery Network (CDN).

 

