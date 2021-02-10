Rada Electronics Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rada Electronics Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) rose 5.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 700.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $23,281,000 up by 62.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Rada Electronics Industri hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://veidan-stream.com/radaq4-2020.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.75

Company's 52-week low was at $2.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.67%

Company Profile

Rada Electronics Industries Ltd is an Israel based defense electronics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of defense electronics. It is also engaged in the manufacture of data recording and management systems. The company provides complete system solutions designed primarily for the aerospace and defense market. Its product lines include tactical land radars, inertial navigation systems and avionics systems and upgrades.