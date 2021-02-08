Recap: ESCO Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.91% year over year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $162,949,000 declined by 5.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $164,950,000.

Looking Ahead

ESCO Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssd25t5c

Price Action

52-week high: $111.75

Company's 52-week low was at $62.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.38%

Company Description

ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG) and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration and naval products. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions. The Test segment provides its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.