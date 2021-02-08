Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 65.31% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $4,143,000,000 rose by 9.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,770,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $155.95

52-week low: $55.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.07%

Company Description

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and nontraditional businesses. Traditional reinsurance includes individual and group life and health, disability, and critical illness reinsurance. Nontraditional reinsurance includes longevity reinsurance, asset-intensive reinsurance, and financial reinsurance.