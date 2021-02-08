A Preview Of Red Rock Resorts's Earnings

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Red Rock Resorts's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Red Rock Resorts EPS is expected to be around $0.3, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $342.17 million. In the same quarter last year, Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.21 on sales of $460.79 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 42.86% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 25.74% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -1.08 0.18 0.24 EPS Actual 0.37 -1.01 -0.39 0.21 Revenue Estimate 270.24 M 61.82 M 429.30 M 463.23 M Revenue Actual 353.18 M 108.47 M 377.39 M 460.79 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were trading at $26.86 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Rock Resorts is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.