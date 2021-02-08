Earnings Outlook for Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Two Harbors Investment will report earnings of $0.23 per share on revenue of $59.65 million. In the same quarter last year, Two Harbors Investment reported EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $71.15 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.0% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 16.17% from the year-ago period. Two Harbors Investment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.13 0.29 0.36 EPS Actual 0.28 -0.05 0.25 0.25 Revenue Estimate 61.25 M 44.49 M 62.66 M 62.50 M Revenue Actual 60.53 M 45.21 M 88.20 M 71.15 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment were trading at $6.45 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Two Harbors Investment is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.