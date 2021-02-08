Earnings Outlook for Voya Financial

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Voya Financial's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Voya Financial's EPS to be near $1.47 on sales of $1.43 billion. In the same quarter last year, Voya Financial reported EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $197.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.53% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 625.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.79 0.88 1.10 EPS Actual 1.19 1.09 1.10 1.19 Revenue Estimate 1.41 B 221.70 M 212.23 M 281.00 M Revenue Actual 173.00 M 129.00 M 166.00 M 197.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial were trading at $57.99 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Voya Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.