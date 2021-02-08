Earnings Preview: Ceridian HCM Holding

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's look at Ceridian HCM Holding's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Ceridian HCM Holding will report earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $217.48 million. Ceridian HCM Holding reported a per-share profit of $0.08 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $221.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 12.5% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 1.95% from the year-ago period. Ceridian HCM Holding's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.15 0.08 Revenue Estimate 200.39 M 194.21 M 219.45 M 221.08 M Revenue Actual 204.40 M 192.60 M 222.70 M 221.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding were trading at $101.82 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ceridian HCM Holding is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.