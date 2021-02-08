Healthcare Services Group's Earnings Outlook

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Healthcare Services Group EPS will likely be near $0.29 while revenue will be around $423.06 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 on revenue of $446.96 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.0%. Revenue would be down 5.35% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.25 EPS Actual 0.37 0.31 0.27 0.25 Revenue Estimate 435.97 M 449.67 M 448.16 M 442.79 M Revenue Actual 435.95 M 452.03 M 449.15 M 446.96 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group were trading at $32.4 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Healthcare Services Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.