Earnings Preview: Camtek

On Tuesday, February 09, Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Camtek EPS is expected to be around $0.19, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $43.07 million. In the same quarter last year, Camtek announced EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $33.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 35.71% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 29.73% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.15 0.11 0.13 EPS Actual 0.18 0.16 0.09 0.14 Revenue Estimate 38.67 M 37.00 M 30.03 M 32.50 M Revenue Actual 40.06 M 37.00 M 30.18 M 33.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Camtek are up 133.45%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Camtek is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.