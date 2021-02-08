Helmerich & Payne's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, February 09, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Helmerich & Payne is included in the following report.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Helmerich & Payne management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $236.12 million. In the same quarter last year, Helmerich & Payne reported EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $614.66 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 707.69% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 61.59% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.80 -0.68 0.02 0.08 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.34 -0.01 0.13 Revenue Estimate 201.98 M 315.42 M 557.47 M 603.26 M Revenue Actual 208.27 M 317.36 M 633.64 M 614.66 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Helmerich & Payne have declined 39.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Helmerich & Payne is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.