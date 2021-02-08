A Preview Of Plains All American's Earnings

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Plains All American reporting earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $6.14 billion. In the same quarter last year, Plains All American announced EPS of $0.63 on revenue of $9.15 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 47.62% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 32.93% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Plains All American's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.28 0.45 0.49 EPS Actual 0.46 0.25 0.55 0.63 Revenue Estimate 5.18 B 6.66 B 9.56 B 8.53 B Revenue Actual 5.83 B 3.23 B 8.27 B 9.15 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Plains All American have declined 42.23%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Plains All American is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.