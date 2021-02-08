A Preview Of Jacobs Engineering Group's Earnings

On Tuesday, February 09, Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Jacobs Engineering Group will report earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. In the same quarter last year, Jacobs Engineering Group reported EPS of $1.2 on revenue of $3.36 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.83%. Sales would be up 0.89% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1 1.30 1.19 EPS Actual 1.39 1.26 1.39 1.20 Revenue Estimate 3.42 B 3.17 B 3.39 B 3.33 B Revenue Actual 3.52 B 3.26 B 3.43 B 3.36 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group were trading at $107.53 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jacobs Engineering Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.