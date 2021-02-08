Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) - P/E: 5.83
  2. MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 5.71
  3. Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 7.46
  4. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) - P/E: 9.66
  5. Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 9.82

This quarter, Otelco experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.42 in Q2 and is now 0.36. Otelco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

MSG Networks saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to 0.72 now. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.75, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.09. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SciPlay saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q2 to 0.23 now. SciPlay does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Momo's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.44, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.43. Momo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (MOMO + CANG)

88 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com