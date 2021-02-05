Recap: CSW Industrials Q3 Earnings

Shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $89,932,000 rose by 7.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $75,320,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6oukgf2w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $127.64

Company's 52-week low was at $50.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.40%

Company Profile

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The company's Industrial Products business consists of specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications such as rail car and locomotive, plumbing, commercial construction, oil and gas, mining. Most of the company revenue is generated from Industrial Products from US markets.