Zimmer Biomet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.26% over the past year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $2.06.

Revenue of $2,085,000,000 declined by 1.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Guidance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zbh/mediaframe/42940/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $165.93

52-week low: $74.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.84%

Company Description

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another 22% comes from extremities and trauma; the remaining portion is primarily related to spine and dental products.

 

