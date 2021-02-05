Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q1 Earnings
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share increased 206.25% over the past year to $1.96, which beat the estimate
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 206.25% over the past year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $0.89.
Revenue of $165,667,000 rose by 29.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,360,000.
Outlook
Johnson Outdoors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Johnson Outdoors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 05, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/results
Price Action
52-week high: $121.50
52-week low: $48.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.07%
Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings Small Cap