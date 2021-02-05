Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q1 Earnings

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share increased 206.25% over the past year to $1.96, which beat the estimate

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 206.25% over the past year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $165,667,000 rose by 29.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $145,360,000.

Outlook

Johnson Outdoors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Johnson Outdoors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/results

Price Action

52-week high: $121.50

52-week low: $48.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.07%

Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.