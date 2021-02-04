Recap: Liberty Oilfield Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 241.67% year over year to ($0.41), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $257,586,000 declined by 35.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $192,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Liberty Oilfield Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Liberty Oilfield Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.58

52-week low: $2.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.15%

Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides stimulation services to optimize well production, hydraulic fracturing services, and engineering services, such as on-site real-time fracture treatment analysis, fracture model calibration, and production data analysis and reservoir modeling. It provides services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the DJ Basin, the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin.