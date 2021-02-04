Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 140.00% over the past year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $32,305,000 decreased by 56.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $5.86

Company's 52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 80.27%

Company Overview

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing solutions, and financial technologies. The company operates through three segments. The South Africa transaction processing segment primarily comprises a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing services for retailers, utilities, and others. The international transaction processing segment primarily consists of the company's operations in South Korea that involve providing payment-processing services. The financial inclusion and applied technologies segment provide short-term loans, smart card accounts, and other services. The company derives its revenue primarily from the South African and South Korean markets.