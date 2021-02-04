Recap: Exponent Q4 Earnings

Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.89% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $103,239,000 decreased by 6.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $91,480,000.

Outlook

Exponent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Exponent hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3wmfb44r

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $97.84

Company's 52-week low was at $58.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.63%

Company Profile

Exponent Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineering and scientific consulting services on a project-by-project basis. The company's consultant team is composed of scientists, physicians, engineers, as well as business and regulatory consultants. The company currently operates through two segments. The engineering and other scientific segments, which accounts for the majority of revenue, provides servicing encompassing biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, etc. The environmental and health segment covers chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences and others. The company generates almost all its revenue from America.