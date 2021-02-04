Recap: DXC Technology Q3 Earnings

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 32.80% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $4,288,000,000 declined by 14.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,200,000,000.

Looking Ahead

DXC Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

DXC Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9mrpfd6t

Technicals

52-week high: $35.75

52-week low: $7.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.33%

Company Description

DXC Technology Co is a vendor-independent IT services provider that started trading in April 2017. DXC was created via the amalgamation of Computer Sciences Corporation, or CSC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Services business. The combined company has enviable global scale, with annual revenue of around $20 billion, over 130,000 employees, operations across 70 countries, and broad industry exposure. In addition, the firm has roughly 6,000 clients, of which over 200 are within the Fortune 500.