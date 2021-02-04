Recap: Benchmark Electronics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) rose 2.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.93% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $521,250,000 rose by 2.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $521,330,000.

Outlook

Benchmark Electronics Sees Q1 2021 Revs. $480M-$520M Vs Est $490M-$490M

Benchmark Sees Q1 2021 Adj. EPS $0.18-$0.22 Vs Est. $0.17-$0.19

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1994/39851

Price Action

52-week high: $31.42

Company's 52-week low was at $14.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.85%

Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics Inc is a provider of product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services (both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology manufacturing machining services). It serves various industries including aerospace and defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, next-generation telecommunications and high-end computing. The company operates outside the United States in China, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania and Thailand.